Supremex (TSE:SXP) Trading 11.8% Higher

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$5.88. 108,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 52,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$150.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.