Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 120,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

About Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 320.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $442,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

