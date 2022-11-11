SushiSwap Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 35% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $160.16 million and approximately $125.92 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

