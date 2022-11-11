Susquehanna Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

