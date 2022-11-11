SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Arvinas Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.52 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

