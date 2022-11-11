SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment Corp. 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $5,481,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.