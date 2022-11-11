Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.18 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $46.83 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,739,968,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,274,187,448 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.