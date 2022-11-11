Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $565,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 5.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $105.12. 493,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,101. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

