Swiss National Bank Has $377.66 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,209,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $377,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 300,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. 67,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,300. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.