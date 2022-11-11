Swiss National Bank Sells 18,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Caterpillar worth $415,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

CAT traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.34. 119,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.