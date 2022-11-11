Swiss National Bank Sells 20,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,722,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $663,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 54,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,568. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

