Switch, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Switch has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,070,400 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

