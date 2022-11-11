Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.39. 1,179,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 965,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Swvl in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Swvl Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

Swvl Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SWVL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Swvl as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

