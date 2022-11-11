Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($116.00) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($111.00) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 5.9 %

SY1 stock traded up €6.15 ($6.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €109.60 ($109.60). 599,012 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.44. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($73.48).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.