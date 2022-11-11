Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($116.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €6.15 ($6.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €109.60 ($109.60). 599,012 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.44. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($73.48).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.