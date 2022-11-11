Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.53. Syneos Health shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 3,949 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

