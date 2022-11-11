Synthetix (SNX) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $590.96 million and approximately $64.41 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00011028 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
