Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 3,298,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.