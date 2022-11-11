Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBLA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 54,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

