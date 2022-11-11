Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3392 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE TSM opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

