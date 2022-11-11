Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3392 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 9.0 %
NYSE TSM opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
