Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 111,906 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.