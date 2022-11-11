TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.71. 153,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,141,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 203,336 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after buying an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

