Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Update

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 420.7% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tamino Minerals Stock Performance
TINO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,685. Tamino Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Tamino Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tamino Minerals (TINO)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.