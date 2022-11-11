Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,086 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Targa Resources Stock Up 4.8 %
TRGP stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.36.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
