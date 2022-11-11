TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.661 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.36 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

