TD Securities Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $20.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 749,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,178. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.