TD Securities Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$200.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 6.4 %

CTC.A traded up C$9.40 on Friday, hitting C$155.56. 212,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$143.30 and a 12 month high of C$196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.63.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

