TD Securities Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$10.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.29. 366,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,740. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$835.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.67.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

