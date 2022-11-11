TD Securities Trims Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 256,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,437. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

