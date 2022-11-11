TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 6.3 %

WPM opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $35,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.