TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TeamViewer Stock Up 6.5 %

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 33,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TeamViewer from €10.50 ($10.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($15.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.