TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 346.6% in October

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 346.6% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
TechnoPro stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 90,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,051. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
TechnoPro Company Profile
