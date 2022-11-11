TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 6,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,056. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

