TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 10,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

About TechTarget

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.