TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.
TechTarget Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 10,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
