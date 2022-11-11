TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

