TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.
TechTarget Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
