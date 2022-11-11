Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.