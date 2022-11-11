Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY remained flat at $8.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Teijin has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $12.79.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

