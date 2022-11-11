Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 102,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,792. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

