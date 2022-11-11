Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of TEO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 147,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,401. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
