Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of TEO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 147,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,401. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.