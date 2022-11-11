Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.70 ($4.70) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

