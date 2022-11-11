Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06, reports. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 251.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Telesis Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Telesis Bio stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Telesis Bio has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Telesis Bio by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Telesis Bio during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

