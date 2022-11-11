TELUS (NYSE:TU) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) Critical Contrast

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS and Remote Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 1 1 2 0 2.25 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS currently has a consensus target price of $32.94, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.7% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TELUS has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 11.04% 9.76% 3.28% Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS and Remote Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $13.77 billion 2.19 $1.32 billion $1.14 19.04 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Summary

TELUS beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Remote Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

