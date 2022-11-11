TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.90.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$26.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 99.40%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

