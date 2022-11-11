Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in October

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Temenos has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.
About Temenos
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.