Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in October

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Temenos has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

