Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

TNYA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 335,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 528,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

