Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

