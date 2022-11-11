Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Price Performance

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

