Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Terrace Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.