Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $160.50 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.