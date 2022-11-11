Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Trading Down 5.7%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.83 and last traded at $95.14. 27,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,084,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $13,123,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

